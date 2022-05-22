WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taiwan 'not included' in launch of Biden's new Indo-Pacific trade pact
The United States is looking to strengthen its economic partnership with Taiwan "on a bilateral basis", White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
Taiwan 'not included' in launch of Biden's new Indo-Pacific trade pact
Sullivan has said the United States is looking to deepen its economic partnership with Taiwan. / AP Archive
May 22, 2022

US President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a list of nations who will be joining a long anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact as he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, but Taiwan won't be among them.

While the US president is slated to highlight the launch of the framework on Monday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed on Sunday that Taiwan isn't included in the launch of the pact.

"We are looking to deepen our economic partnership with Taiwan including on high technology issues, including on semiconductor supply," Sullivan said.

“But we’re pursuing that in the first instance on a bilateral basis."

Inclusion of the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would have irked Beijing.

READ MORE: Beijing holds military drills in South China Sea as Biden visits Asia

'China hopes the pact does more for peace'

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is a trade pact that's meant to allow the US to work more closely with key Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption.

The framework is meant to establish Biden’s economic strategy for the region.

Beijing, in anticipation of the launch of the pact, has criticised the US effort.

“We hope they will build an open and inclusive circle of friends in Asia-Pacific, rather than an exclusive cliques," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

China hopes the pact will "do more for peace and development, rather than creating turmoil and chaos in the region,” he added.

READ MORE: US, allies to launch tracking system to monitor illegal fishing by China

SOURCE:AP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us