Turkish Americans celebrate Turkish Day Parade with festival in New York
The parade was first held in 1981 in response to the killing of Turkish diplomats in the US by the Armenian terrorist organisation ASALA. / AA
May 22, 2022

Thousands of Turkish Americans joined the Turkish Day Parade in New York City to celebrate an annual festival that highlights Turkish culture and traditions.

With the support and coordination of the Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate, the 39th annual parade saw participants carrying Turkish and American flags, and singing and dancing on Madison Avenue on Saturday. 

The parade was first held in 1981 in response to the killing of Turkish diplomats in the US by the Armenian terrorist organisation ASALA.

The Turkish Day Parade, which highlights the unity and solidarity of the Turkish-American community, started on Manhattan’s famous Madison Avenue.

A Turkish band Mehter (Ottoman Janissary Band) performance was also part of the parade.

In addition, a convoy of vehicles belonging to various non-governmental organisations and Turkish soccer fan groups also made their way to the avenue.

The parade drew an estimated 5,000 people, according to organisers.

In a video message, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said events like the parade are a beacon for Turkish people's unity and solidarity.

"In addition, these events have a function that introduces the richness of our country to the American society, and conveys the voice of our nation," said Altun.

The parade was attended by Turkish Ambassador to US Hasan Murat Mercan, Türkiye's UN envoy Feridun Sinirlioglu and Reyhan Ozgur, consul general of Türkiye in New York.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined met participants at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza.

A day earlier, the Turkish flag was raised on Wall Street to celebrate the festival.

