WORLD
4 MIN READ
Beijing holds military drills in South China Sea as Biden visits Asia
The military exercises, which coincide with US President Joe Biden's first Asia trip as president, will continue through Monday, according to Chinese officials.
Beijing holds military drills in South China Sea as Biden visits Asia
China claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety and the crucial waterway has become a potential flashpoint for conflict in Asia. / AP
May 20, 2022

China is holding military exercises in the disputed South China Sea coinciding with US President Joe Biden’s visits to South Korea and Japan that are largely focused on countering the perceived threat from Beijing.

The Maritime Safety Administration office in the southern island province of Hainan said on Friday that the drills began on Thursday and would continue through Monday.

It said other craft would be prohibited from entering the area but gave no further details. 

China claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety and the crucial waterway has become a potential flashpoint for conflict in Asia.

The US does not take a foreign position on the sovereignty issue but insists on the right to operate freely in the sea and frequently sails warships close to militarised Chinese-held islands in the area in what are termed “freedom of navigation operations."

China routinely protests such missions, labeling them deliberate provocations that endanger peace and stability. To assert its claim, it has built airstrips and other military infrastructure atop human-made islands built on coral reefs and atolls.

Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan also exercise overlapping claims in the South China Sea.

READ MORE: Biden could see North Korea's 'nuclear, missile tests' during Asia trip

'Anti-China rhetoric kicking up dust'

Since the beginning of the month China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, has been conducting a mission in the Sea of Japan, described by the Defence Ministry as “routine training" aimed at boosting performance that is “in-line with relevant international law and international practice, and not targeting any party."

China also flew a pair of long-range nuclear-capable H-6 bombers through the area on Wednesday, Chinese media reports said.

While in Japan, Biden will meet on Tuesday with fellow leaders of the Indo-Pacific strategic alliance known as the Quad, a group that includes Australia, India and Japan. 

The four nations share concerns over China's growing regional assertiveness and increasingly capable armed forces.

China views the grouping as a part of a US-led push to impede its economic and political rise and frustrate its attempts to intimidate self-governing Taiwan into accepting its demand to accept Beijing rule.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticised what he called negative moves by Washington and Tokyo against Beijing during a video call with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

“What arouses attention and vigilance is the fact that, even before the American leader has set out for the meeting, the so-called joint Japan-US anti-China rhetoric is already kicking up dust,” Wang said, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

READ MORE:Japan, Philippines eye further defence cooperation to counter China

SOURCE:AP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us