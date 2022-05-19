TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns Greek statements on 'unfounded Pontian claims'
'It is regrettable to see that Greek authorities continue their irrational efforts to misrepresent history,' says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye condemns Greek statements on 'unfounded Pontian claims'
The Greek statements are "completely distorting history," the ministry said. / AA
May 19, 2022

Türkiye has condemned the "delusional" statements made by the Greek authorities on the pretext of the anniversary of the "unfounded Pontian claims."

"It is regrettable to see that the Greek authorities continue their irrational efforts to misrepresent history. We also condemn the efforts of the anti-Türkiye lobbies to deceive public by bringing these biased claims to the agenda in third countries," the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Greek statements are "completely distorting history," the ministry said, adding that the efforts to try to draw enmity from history will not serve peace and stability.

"Instead of relying on falsified historical narratives contradicting reality, it would be more reasonable for Greece to face the facts regarding the crimes against humanity that were established by the Lausanne Peace Treaty, as included in the report of the Allied Powers Investigation Commission, committed by Greece during its occupation and invasion attempt of Anatolia," read the statement.

It would be appropriate for those who make such claims to remember the "brutal crimes and atrocities" perpetrated against other religious or ethnic groups, particularly the Turks, including the 1821 Tripolitsa massacre, it added.

"We invite Greece to work together for peace, stability and a prosperous future on the basis of cooperation instead of trying to distort the facts," the statement said.

READ MORE: Turkish minority: Greece violates European court rulings for years

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us