In pictures: Cudi Cup inspires hope among youth in southeastern Türkiye
In pictures: Cudi Cup inspires hope among youth in southeastern TürkiyeTürkiye’s Sirnak is hosting its first international tennis tournament, showing a significant transformation the PKK terror-hit border province has gone through.
Türkiye's Cudi Cup is being held in Sirnak, a largely Kurdish-populated province, which borders both Iraq and Syria.
May 19, 2022

In the decade of 90s, it was unthinkable to host an international sporting event in Türkiye’s Sirnak province, which has been severely hit by PKK terror attacks. 

Known for its mountainous nature and closeness to both Iraqi and Syrian borders, Sirnak has changed in the past few years. A ray of hope for peace is clearly visible amongst its residents. 

And the Cudi Cup, which is being held on May 16-22 in Sirnak University's modern campus, is a telling example of Sirnak transitioning into good days, thanks to long-term efforts by the Turkish government and peace-building contributions made by the province’s largely Kurdish population as well as civil society groups. 

The international event has been organised by the Türkiye’s youth and sports ministry and its local partners from Sirnak. Here are some pictures from the event and its host city. 

