TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's fourth drilling ship arrives at Tasucu Port, Mersin province
Türkiye's latest drilling ship is expected to soon start its first exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean sea, as part of the country's national policy to advance technology and energy projects.
Türkiye's fourth drilling ship arrives at Tasucu Port, Mersin province
The ship also has an active positioning system and is capable of drilling to depths of 12,200 metres. / AA
May 19, 2022

Türkiye's fourth drilling ship has arrived at its destination in the Tasucu Port in the southern province of Mersin.

The ship, which started its journey from the Okpo Port in South Korea on March 7, arrived on Thursday and will stay at the port for about two months in preparation for its first drilling exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean sea.

The new vessel is a seventh-generation, deep-water drill ship, one level higher than the three other ships, Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuz, in the country's fleet.

The addition to the fleet is part of the national policy to advance technology and use local equipment for energy projects.

READ MORE:Leaders of Türkiye, Algeria vow to deepen trade, defence ties

Ship to start drilling activities soon

Türkiye's latest drilling ship has a tower height of 104 metres.

The 238-metre-long and 42-metre-wide ship, equipped with seventh-generation advanced technology and a crew of 200 is expected to soon hold its first drilling task in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ship also has an active positioning system and is capable of drilling to depths of 12,200 meters.

The ship is currently called "Cobalt Explorer" but will be renamed.

READ MORE:US confident Türkiye's concerns 'can be addressed' on Nordic NATO bids

SOURCE:AA
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us