Türkiye is celebrating the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day, a milestone day for the beginning of the country's War of Independence.

The celebration on Thursday marks the 103rd anniversary of May 19, 1919, the day when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – founder of the Republic of Türkiye – arrived in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul.

This move launched the war that four years later transformed the nation into modern Türkiye.

Ataturk dedicated May 19 to the youth of the Turkish nation as Youth and Sports Day.

The day is a national holiday that sees young people take part in sporting and cultural activities with official ceremonies across the country.

As part of the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will join an event in the capital Ankara, meeting with youth representatives and Turkish athletes.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu will also meet young people coming from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and 81 provinces of Türkiye.

They will visit Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Ataturk.

Along with Erdogan and Kasapoglu, other Turkish officials and political figures will also mark May 19 as they are set to attend various events during the day.