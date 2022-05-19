In pictures: Türkiye celebrates Youth and Sports Day
TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
In pictures: Türkiye celebrates Youth and Sports DayMay 19 marks the beginning of the country's War of Independence that paved the way for the emergence of modern Türkiye.
Türkiye's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk dedicated May 19 to the youth of the Turkish nation as Youth and Sports Day. / AA
May 19, 2022

Türkiye is celebrating the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day, a milestone day for the beginning of the country's War of Independence.

The celebration on Thursday marks the 103rd anniversary of May 19, 1919, the day when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – founder of the Republic of Türkiye – arrived in the Black Sea city of Samsun from Istanbul.

This move launched the war that four years later transformed the nation into modern Türkiye.

Ataturk dedicated May 19 to the youth of the Turkish nation as Youth and Sports Day.

The day is a national holiday that sees young people take part in sporting and cultural activities with official ceremonies across the country.

As part of the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will join an event in the capital Ankara, meeting with youth representatives and Turkish athletes.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu will also meet young people coming from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and 81 provinces of Türkiye.

They will visit Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Ataturk.

Along with Erdogan and Kasapoglu, other Turkish officials and political figures will also mark May 19 as they are set to attend various events during the day.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us