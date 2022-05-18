WORLD
3 MIN READ
Finland and Sweden submit NATO membership applications
The move comes despite Russia's concerns that NATO enlargement would have destabilising consequences for security in Europe.
Finland and Sweden submit NATO membership applications
The applications will now be weighed by the 30 member countries. / Reuters
May 18, 2022

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that Finland and Sweden have officially applied to join the military alliance, a move driven by security concerns over Russia's offensive in Ukraine. 

"I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners", Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday after receiving their application letters from the two Nordic countries' ambassadors.

Calling the move a “historic step” in the alliance’s history, Stoltenberg stressed that Sweden and Finland are NATO’s “closest partners” and their membership “will increase our shared security.”

Stoltenberg said NATO allies “are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions” on the membership process.

He also confirmed that NATO has already raised vigilance in the Baltic Sea region, and its forces will “continue to adapt as necessary.”

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye does not favour Finland, Sweden joining NATO for now

Move could provoke Russia's response

NATO ambassadors are expected to discuss the applications on Wednesday and could give the green light on opening formal talks with the pair on their bids.

The process usually takes eight to 12 months.

The move comes despite Russia's concerns that NATO enlargement would have destabilising consequences for security in Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Moscow “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland, but that “the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will certainly provoke our response.”

Türkiye, a longstanding NATO member, has also voiced its objections to Finland and Sweden’s membership bids, criticising the two Nordic countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups such as PKK/YPG.

In order for a country to join NATO, unanimous approval is required, which equals the approval of all 30 existing allied countries.

READ MORE:Why Türkiye opposes Sweden and Finland's NATO bid

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us