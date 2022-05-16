TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Leaders of Türkiye, Algeria vow to deepen trade, defence ties
Turkish leader Erdogan holds talks with his Algerian counterpart Tebboune in Ankara as both sides sign multiple accords and pledge to widen cooperation in trade, defence and other areas.
In addition to bilateral ties, the Algerian leader says he discussed regional developments, including Libya and Palestine, with the Turkish president. / AA
May 16, 2022

Türkiye and Algeria have signed several agreements after leaders of both countries met in Ankara where they held comprehensive talks and pledged to deepen trade and defence ties. 

The two countries signed agreements in various areas from mining to the environment, and education to culture, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference on Monday with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"As two countries that play an important role in ensuring peace and stability on the African continent, we are determined to strengthen defence industry cooperation," Erdogan said.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the trade volume between the two countries rose 35 percent to $4.2 billion, he said.

Tourism, agriculture, and security are other important areas that the two countries spoke about stronger cooperation on, Erdogan said.

'Investment volume will expand to $10B or more'

Tebboune said he and Erdogan had an opportunity to enhance the countries' deep-rooted ties in many fields and stressed he believes the investment volume with Türkiye will expand to $10 billion or more.

Tebboune said Algeria is "considering taking important steps (with Türkiye), especially in the civilian, military, and naval industries."

"We had a comprehensive and fruitful meeting with Mr. Erdogan," said Tebboune, adding the two leaders can bring the two brotherly countries to a much better place.

In addition to bilateral ties, Tebboune said that they also discussed regional developments, including Libya and Palestine.

Turkish-Algerian ties

Tebboune's trip to Türkiye marks the first presidential visit in 17 years since the one in 2005 by the late Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

In 2006, the two countries signed friendship and cooperation agreements to enhance ties.

Türkiye opened its embassy in Algeria in 1963, a year after the North African country declared its independence.

Early on Monday, Erdogan welcomed Tebboune with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

Ahead of bilateral talks with Erdogan, Tebboune first visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, and laid a wreath at Ataturk's gravesite.

Later, the two leaders also attended a signing ceremony for bilateral agreements, one-on-one talks, and meetings between delegations.

SOURCE:AA
