BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Global wheat prices hit new record high after Indian export ban
Global wheat prices hit a new record high two days after India, the world's second-largest wheat producer, announced it was banning exports of the commodity.
Global wheat prices hit new record high after Indian export ban
Wheat price jumped to $453 per tonne as the European market opened on Monday. / AFP
May 16, 2022

Wheat prices surged to a new record high after India decided to ban exports of the commodity as a heatwave hit production.

The price jumped to 435 euros ($453) per tonne as the European market opened on Monday. 

Global wheat prices have soared on supply fears since Russia's February attack on agricultural powerhouse Ukraine, which previously accounted for 12 percent of global exports.

The spike, exacerbated by fertiliser shortages and poor harvests, has fuelled inflation globally and raised fears of famine and social unrest in poorer countries.

India, the world's second-largest wheat producer, said on Saturday that it was banning exports after its hottest March on record.

New Delhi said factors including lower production and sharply higher global prices meant it was worried about the food security of its own 1.4 billion people.

READ MORE:India prohibits exports of wheat to tame local prices

Rising commodity prices

Export deals agreed before the directive issued on May 13 could still be honoured but future shipments needed government approval, it said.

However, exports could also take place if New Delhi approved requests from other governments "to meet their food security needs."

READ MORE:India court puts on hold colonial-era sedition law used to muzzle dissent

India, which possesses major buffer stocks, previously said it was ready to help fill some of the supply shortages caused by the Ukraine conflict.

The export ban drew sharp criticism from the Group of Seven industrialised nations, which said that such measures "would worsen the crisis" of rising commodity prices.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us