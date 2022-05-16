WORLD
Pakistan boosts Imran Khan's security after his claim of deadly plot
The former prime minister mentioned the alleged plot against him in a speech in the city of Sialkot and claimed he had recorded a video message detailing it all.
Dozens of policemen, along with paramilitary troops, have been assigned to Khan’s Islamabad residence. / AFP Archive
May 16, 2022

Pakistan has beefed up security around Imran Khan, a move that came after the former prime minister's claim that there was a plot to assassinate him.

The interior ministry said in a statement on Monday that dozens of policemen, along with paramilitary troops, have been assigned to Khan’s Islamabad residence.

Security forces would also escort Khan whenever he leaves Islamabad for any part of the country, the ministry said.

In a speech at a rally in the city of Sialkot on Saturday, Khan mentioned the alleged plot but did not elaborate on it. He, however, said he had recorded a video message detailing it all.

Khan’s supporters have held rallies across the country since last month, when he was ousted by the opposition through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. He was replaced by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Sharif, too, ordered maximum security arrangements for Khan on Monday, according to a separate government statement.

READ MORE:Pakistan's new PM Sharif names cabinet

Power play

Khan lost the grip on power after his party allies and a key coalition partner defected in early April.

Since his ouster, he has demanded new elections, claiming Sharif's government was imposed under an alleged US plot.

Washington has denied Khan's conspiracy claims, and Sharif's government has also dismissed them.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has seen an uptick in deadly attacks.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber struck near a vehicle belonging to the security forces in the country's northwest, killing three soldiers and three children.

And in the city of Peshawar, militants killed two members of the minority Sikh community. On Monday, the Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the rare attack on Sikhs.

READ MORE:Pakistan army distances itself from Imran Khan's claim of 'US conspiracy'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
