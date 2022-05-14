WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany: Hundreds of far-right extremists working in security services
In majority of the cases, suspects were members of far-right chat groups and they also had ties to the right-wing extremist groups.
Germany: Hundreds of far-right extremists working in security services
Investigations into far-right incidents within the security services resulted in disciplinary action in nearly 500 cases. / AP
May 14, 2022

German authorities have identified 327 right-wing extremists among soldiers, police and intelligence officers, a new report has revealed.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and the country’s domestic intelligence chief Thomas Haldenwang presented the government’s report at a news conference in Berlin on Friday.

Faeser said authorities examined nearly 860 suspected far-right cases in security services between July 2018 and June 2021, and found strong evidence of right-wing extremism in 327 cases.

She said the government takes the problem seriously and will take strong measures against the far-right infiltration of state institutions.

“We will not allow right-wing extremists to sabotage our democratic state from inside,” the Social Democrat politician stressed.

According to the report, investigations into far-right incidents within the security services resulted in disciplinary action in nearly 500 cases.

READ MORE: German far-right taunts Hanau terror attack victims with Hitler graffiti

Culture of tolerance towards right-wing extremists

Thomas Haldenwang, the head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency BfV, said in majority of the cases, suspects were members of far-right chat groups and they also had ties to the right-wing extremist groups.

“There is no place for right-wing extremists in security services,” he stressed, adding that authorities will take stronger measures against far-right groups, such as the Reichsbuerger.

German state authorities have long been under criticism for downplaying issues of racism and discrimination, and an alleged culture of tolerance towards right-wing extremists.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government announced a new “action plan” in March to combat racism and pledged stronger measures to counter the growing threat posed by the far-right.

READ MORE: Germany's 10-point action plan to disarm and combat far-right extremism

SOURCE:AA
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us