US 'deeply troubled' by Israeli assault on Palestinian journalist's funeral
Secretary of State Blinken has said the US is in close contact with Israeli and Palestinian counterparts and called to avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.
Israeli police surrounded the mourners and used stun grenades and batons to assault the pall bearers carrying the casket of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. / AA
May 14, 2022

The United States is "deeply troubled" by Israeli police's attack on the funeral of slain Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in occupied East Jerusalem, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We were deeply troubled to see the images of Israeli police intruding into her funeral procession today," Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

"Every family deserves to be able to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unimpeded manner," he said.

"We remain in close contact with our Israeli and Palestinian counterparts and call on all to maintain calm and avoid any actions that could further escalate tensions."

'Transparent investigation'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki earlier also called the images "obviously deeply disturbing" and voiced "regret" over the incident, without explicitly condemning US ally Israel.

TV footage showed pallbearers struggling to stop Abu Akleh's coffin from falling to the ground as baton-wielding Israeli police officers charged at them, grabbing Palestinian flags from mourners.

Abu Akleh, a star journalist for Al Jazeera, was killed by Israeli security forces as she covered unrest in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Qatar-based network alleged that she was deliberately targeted by Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett initially said that armed Palestinians were "likely" responsible but Israel has since walked back the allegation and said it was investigating.

The United States has called for a transparent investigation into her killing.

