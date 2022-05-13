WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli police attack mourners at Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral
Israeli police surrounded the mourners and used stun grenades and batons to assault the pall bearers carrying the casket of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
Israeli police attack mourners at Shireen Abu Akleh's funeral
Family, friends and colleagues of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh attended her funeral in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. / Reuters
May 13, 2022

Israeli forces have stormed a Jerusalem hospital grounds as the coffin containing the body of a slain journalist emerged ahead of the burial.

TV images on Friday showed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh's coffin nearly falling to the ground as police grabbed Palestinian flags from the crowd around the procession outside Saint Joseph's hospital in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police said they acted against people "disrupting the public order."

Israel forbids public displays of Palestinian flags and often storms individuals who hoist them at rallies or protests in the city.

A senior Palestinian figure, Hanan Ashrawi, tweeted that "savage #Israeli 'special forces' viciously attack the funeral procession bearing the coffin" of Abu Akleh as it left St. Joseph's.

"The inhumanity (of) Israel is on full display", said the former top Palestine Liberation Organization official.

In a statement, police said they had held dialogue with Abu Akleh's family ahead of time in order to "enable a respectable funeral."

Full state memorial

"Unfortunately under the auspices of the funeral and taking cynical advantage of it, hundreds of people began disrupting the public order before it even began," police said.

"As the coffin was about to exit the hospital, stones began to be thrown at officers from the hospital's plaza, and the officers were forced to use riot dispersal means," the statement added.

Police also released a video in which an officer, outside the hospital grounds, is addressing the crowd over a loudspeaker.

"If you don't stop these chants and (Palestinians) nationalistic songs we will have to disperse you using force and we won't let the funeral take place," the officer says in the video.

Abu Akleh's coffin left the hospital grounds by vehicle and had arrived at a Jerusalem church for her funeral.

She was given what was described as a full state memorial on Thursday at Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas's compound in Ramallah before being transferred to Jerusalem.

She was killed on Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

READ MORE:Palestinians mourn slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us