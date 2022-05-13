TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye does not favour Finland, Sweden joining NATO for now
These "Scandinavian countries are like terrorist groups guesthouses ... there are supporters of terrorism in parliament. We cannot be positive towards this," Turkish President Erdogan says.
Erdogan: Türkiye does not favour Finland, Sweden joining NATO for now
Under NATO rules, any decision on enlargement must be made “by unanimous agreement,” giving Türkiye the power to veto any new members. / Reuters
May 13, 2022

Longstanding NATO member Türkiye is following the discussion over Finland and Sweden seeking to join the alliance, but for now does not have a positive view, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We are currently following developments. We currently do not have a positive position on the issue of Sweden and Finland (joining NATO)," Erdogan told reporters on Friday, adding it was a mistake for NATO to accept Greece as a member in the past.

"As Türkiye, we don't want to repeat similar mistakes. Furthermore, Scandinavian countries are guesthouses for terrorist organisations," Erdogan said.

"They are even members of the parliament in some countries. It is not possible for us to be in favour," he added.

READ MORE:PKK used weapons produced by NATO members to attack Turkish forces

'Serious question marks'

In July 2020, Türkiye slammed a video meeting between Sweden’s foreign minister and members of the terrorist group YPG/PKK, the Syrian branch of the PKK. 

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the incident “raises serious question marks about Sweden's approach to combating terrorism as a matter of priority."

Finland's plan to apply for NATO membership, announced on Thursday, and the expectation that Sweden will follow, would bring about the expansion of the Western military alliance that Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent by launching offensive against Ukraine.

Under NATO rules, any decision on enlargement must be made “by unanimous agreement,” effectively giving Türkiye the power to veto any new members.

NATO states that membership is open to any "European state in a position to further the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area."

READ MORE:Russia warns of consequences after Finland announces NATO bid

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us