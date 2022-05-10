TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye, Kazakhstan aim to reach $10B trade volume
Türkiye and Kazakhstan agree to bolster cooperation in areas such as trade, transportation, defence, military intelligence and agriculture at a meeting between their leaders in Ankara.
Erdogan: Türkiye, Kazakhstan aim to reach $10B trade volume
Over a dozen agreements were signed between the two nations, and Erdogan said they “will further strengthen the foundation of our relations”. / AFP
May 10, 2022

Türkiye and Kazakhstan are set to reach their $10-billion bilateral trade target.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that "the trade volume between Türkiye and Kazakhstan rose 58 percent since the previous year and exceeded $5.3 billion." 

"Thus, we have quickly surpassed our target of $5 billion. Now, hopefully, we will reach the target of $10 billion just as quickly with the steps we take together," he said.

Erdogan made the announcement at a joint press conference alongside his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Ankara.

He added that he believes a meeting with Turkish-Kazakh businesspeople set for Wednesday will be "particularly beneficial in this respect".

Stating that he discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict with Tokayev, Erdogan said: "Our views on peaceful resolution of Ukraine on the basis of sovereignty and territorial integrity coincide."

READ MORE:Kazakhstan adopts new alphabet with Turkish input

Strengthening ties

Both countries also confirmed their determination to continue their solidarity on platforms such as the UN Economic Cooperation Organization and the Organization of Turkic States, according to the president.

On over a dozen agreements that were signed between the two nations ahead of the press conference, Erdogan said they "will further strengthen the foundation of our relations".

The agreements cover areas such as transportation, defence industry, military intelligence, information technology, culture, agriculture, trade, customs, the environment, education, youth, and communications.

For his part, Tokayev called Türkiye "a very important strategic partner" for his Central Asian country.

He underlined that during the talks in Türkiye, $1 billion worth of commercial pacts will be signed.

READ MORE:Turkic states make groundbreaking decisions, envision a strong alliance

SOURCE:AA
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us