WORLD
3 MIN READ
US cathedral bells toll 1,000 times for 1M Covid deaths
Bells at Washington National Cathedral ring 1,000 times as a tribute to one million Covid-19 deaths –– a tragic milestone that President Biden says is heavier toll than "WW1, WW2, and Vietnam" combined.
US cathedral bells toll 1,000 times for 1M Covid deaths
Bells tolled at around 6:00 pm during a tribute broadcast live on YouTube, with each ring representing 1,000 people's deaths from the disease. / Reuters
May 10, 2022

The bells at Washington National Cathedral have rung out 1,000 times, with each toll representing 1,000 deaths from Covid-19, as the United States closed in on the grim milestone of almost one million Covid dead.

The United States has suffered the most Covid deaths of any country in the world, ahead of Brazil, India and Russia.

As of Monday, it had racked up more than 995,000 deaths from the virus, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Bells tolled at around 6:00 pm during a tribute broadcast live on YouTube, with each ring representing 1,000 people's deaths from the disease.

The cathedral's funeral bell had previously rung when the United States passed other symbolic milestones in the pandemic, such as in September 2020, when the country marked 200,000 deaths.

"Today, we reached a tragic milestone in our nation, one million Americans have died as a result of Covid-19," said the cathedral's dean, Randolph Marshall Hollerith, before the bells rang out.

Tragic milestone

The United States has seen an uptick in the number of daily cases for the past few weeks, as mask mandates have been lifted and the wearing of face coverings has been now simply recommended indoors for a majority of the country's inhabitants.

The number of deaths linked to the epidemic has however slowed in recent months.

The threshold of 900,000 deaths was passed in February, three months ago, while the 800,000 mark was passed in December, an equivalent leap reached after just a month and a half.

When the milestone of half a million dead was crossed in February 2021, US President Joe Biden noted that it was a heavier toll than "World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined."

In total, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused between 13 and 17 million deaths worldwide between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, according to recent estimates from the World Health Organization.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us