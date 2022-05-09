TÜRKİYE
Model OIC summit in Istanbul closes with unity message among Muslim nations
Participants in the four-day summit called for strengthening the bond of unity and solidarity between Muslim nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member states in a statement.
AK Party Deputy Chairman Numan Kurtulmuş attended the closing session of the 3rd International Model OIC High Schools Summit held in cooperation with the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), Beyoğlu Anatolian Imam Hatip High School and Beyoğlu Education and Culture Foundation. / AA
May 9, 2022

The third International Model Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) High School Summit around the theme of "Building Global Peace for a Fairer World" has been held in Istanbul.

In declaration that was signed and sent to the OIC General Secretariat on Monday, participants of the represented the countries emphasised that the bond of unity and solidarity between Muslim nations and member states should be further strengthened. 

The statement underlined that a culture of dialogue and peace among these countries should be developed at the international level. It also highlighted the importance of Palestinian cause and the absolute necessity for Jerusalem to be in peace.

Anti-Muslim sentiment was another issue discussed at the summit, with participants calling for an immediate response to "Islamophobic acts." 

High school students from 56 member countries and regions where Muslim communities live participated in the summit from May 6 to May 9.

The event was organised in cooperation with the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), Beyoglu Anatolian Imam Hatip High School and Beyoglu Education and Culture Foundation.

Türkiye ensures safety of Syrian refugees

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, AK Party Deputy Chairman Numan Kurtulmus stated that Türkiye is working on projects to ensure the safe and voluntary return of refugees.

"Our Syrian brothers and sisters flee to Syria, where they escaped from bombs and chemical weapons in order to survive," Kurtulmus said.

"I hope there is safety and security. As soon as safety is restored, they will return safely and voluntarily," he added.

The Deputy Chairman also stressed that roots of the migration crisis in the world need to be discussed.

"Those who are riding the wave of the immigrant problem, which is their product, and those who fuel xenophobia and Islamophobia, should first re-evaulate [their own actions]," Kurtulmus said.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the summit "was held at a time that the Islamic world and all humanity struggle with serious problems from wars to economic crises, from terrorism to political instability."

"I hope that the summit will contribute to the increase of solidarity and the development of feelings of brotherhood among our youth," Erdogan said in telegraph to the summit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
