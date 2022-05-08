WORLD
4 MIN READ
New Costa Rica president vows to tackle sex abuse as feminists protest
Dogged by sex abuse scandal that drove him out of the World Bank, Rodrigo Chaves takes oath of office with promises to revive economy and end abuse of women.
New Costa Rica president vows to tackle sex abuse as feminists protest
Chaves takes over an economy in decline, with rising foreign debt –– about 70 percent of GDP –– a poverty rate of 23 percent, unemployment of nearly 14 percent, and public sector corruption. / AFP
May 8, 2022

Costa Rica's new President Rodrigo Chaves, elected despite a cloud of sexual harassment allegations, has taken the oath of office with promises to revive the economy and end the abuse of women in his country.

As feminist organisations protested nearby, the right-wing economist said on Sunday the "first political commitment" of his four-year term would be to stamp out gender discrimination and harassment.

"We will not tolerate the harassment they (women) suffer every day and in all areas of society," he told congress after being sworn in to lead one of Latin America's most stable democracies.

"It cannot be that our women are afraid to walk alone on the street, feel afraid in their own home, at work, in a park, at a concert."

Dozens of women protested on Sunday near the seat of congress against gender violence and unequal pay in a country where abortion is allowed only if the woman's life is in danger.

"We are telling the country and the president-elect that we are here. That we will be vigilant," Sharo Rosales of the Women in Action movement told local media.

Chaves, 60, was investigated over sexual harassment complaints brought by women while he was a senior official at the World Bank, where he worked for 30 years.

He was demoted over the claims, and later resigned.

Last month, Chaves offered "sincere apologies" to two accusers, young subordinates, having previously said the alleged harassment amounted to mere "jokes" that were "misinterpreted due to cultural differences."

READ MORE:Figueres concedes defeat as Chaves wins Costa Rica presidential election

Repairing country

Chaves takes over an economy in decline, with rising foreign debt –– about 70 percent of GDP –– a poverty rate of 23 percent, unemployment of nearly 14 percent, and public sector corruption.

Vowing to "repair the country," he said: "We will not just clean house. We will rebuild it!"

Tourism, one of the country’s main economic drivers, was hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and the country of 5.2 million people experienced an increase in unemployment equaled in the region only by Peru.

"If the political class fails once more, our country could fall apart," Chaves said.

He has previously vowed to improve the terms of an agreement Costa Rica's reached with the IMF for a loan of more than $1.7 billion.

The economist, who served six months as finance minister in the outgoing government, won a runoff election over former president Jose Maria Figueres -- himself tainted by a corruption scandal.

Chaves had been a surprise qualifier for the April 3 final race, having polled fourth ahead of February's first round.

This week, Chaves said his government would not ratify the so-called Escazu Agreement that establishes protection for environmentalists, arguing it was unnecessary and would harm the economy.

Environmental issues

Costa Rica, a regional leader in environmental protection, had hosted the signing of the agreement in 2018.

Chaves did not address environmental issues in his first public speech.

Shortly after his inaugural address, Chaves signed his first decrees, including scrapping obligatory mask-wearing for people other than front-line health workers, and compulsory coronavirus vaccination for the public sector.

Spanish King Felipe VI attended the ceremony at Congress in San Jose, along with other heads of state or government and delegations from nearly 100 countries.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us