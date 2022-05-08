Disinformation has risen significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to a rise in far-right ideologies and xenophobia around the world, but proper use of communications can help fight this, Türkiye's communication chief has said.

Türkiye stands for truth and uses the right communications tools for peace and stability, as well as presenting its narratives to the entire world, raising the country's reputation globally, Communication Director Fahrettin Altun said on Sunday.

“Disinformation has grown a great deal during the pandemic. We have seen that the lie has become normal,” Altun said at an international forum for the youth in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

He advised young communicators to work to access accurate information and avoid internet manipulation and disinformation.

Noting that communication has changed since the 2010s, he said digitisation is the most important feature of modern communication.

“Algorithms, disinformation, content bombardment, misinformation operations, and blockchain are the challenges and opportunities we face in the great communication transformation,” he said.

Communication model

Türkiye has been resisting "Western dependency" for the last 20 years, Altun said, adding that it has faced both existential and growth challenges.

However, the country has scored successes in its fight against the status quo thanks to strong leadership and stability, he said. Türkiye has adopted a political power mechanism in which the people's free will is central, he added.

Altun explained to young communicators at the forum his efforts to institutionalise Türkiye's communication model.

“We believe that communication is indispensable. We call on communications for truth, stability, peace, and trust. Along these four lines, we think that communication will strengthen Türkiye and serve a great and powerful Türkiye,” he said.

"We want to build a communication model in the defence industry, in the healthcare system, in foreign policy, in the field of humanitarian aid, as in the new economic model. We hope that this model will come to life in a way that will further strengthen the brand value of our country," he added.

Despite serious conflicts in the region, particularly since 2010, Türkiye has emerged as the power that has restored stability to the region, said Altun.

“Since 2015-2016, you can clearly see that there would have been serious turbulent conflicts in the Middle East today if Türkiye had not intervened,” he added.

On the Russian assault on Ukraine, Altun said Türkiye carried out intensive diplomatic communications with Russia, Ukraine, and all international actors. The country has done everything possible to achieve a cease-fire and long-term peace in the region, he added.

He was speaking at Stratcom Youth: International Young Communicators Forum, a six-day event co-organised by Türkiye's Communications Directorate and the Youth and Sports Ministry. It attracted 100 young communicators from 13 countries and 42 universities.

