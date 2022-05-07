WORLD
2 MIN READ
'The last bullet': EU makes final attempt to save Iran nuclear deal
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell seeks a “middle way” to end the impasse to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.
'The last bullet': EU makes final attempt to save Iran nuclear deal
Borrell said he wanted EU negotiator Enrique Mora to visit Tehran to discuss the issue. / Reuters
May 7, 2022

The European Union has been making a last-ditch attempt to save the Iran nuclear deal and break a deadlock.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the Financial Times on Saturday that he was seeking a “middle way” to end the impasse, which threatens to scupper more than a year of European diplomatic efforts.

Talks have been on hold since March, chiefly over Iran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Tehran's elite security force, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) list.

Borrell is considering a scenario whereby the designation on the IRGC is lifted, but kept in place on other parts of the organisation, which has several arms and a sprawling business empire, the FT reported.

READ MORE:Nuclear talks resume, US warns of ‘other options’ against Iran

'The last bullet'

The foreign policy chief also said he wanted EU negotiator Enrique Mora to visit Tehran to discuss the issue, but added that Iran “was very much reluctant” and described the diplomatic push as “the last bullet”, according to FT.

The report also cited Borrell as saying that negotiators would not give Iran an ultimatum.

Iran's rulers, emboldened by an oil price surge since the Ukraine conflict began, are reportedly in no rush to revive the 2015 nuclear pact with world powers to ease sanctions on its energy-reliant economy.

Under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed to limit its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions

READ MORE:US insists on keeping IRGC on terror list in Iran talks bid

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us