WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sinn Fein on course for historic Northern Ireland election victory
Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein will have the opportunity to nominate its leader in the power-sharing local government of Northern Ireland for the first time.
Sinn Fein on course for historic Northern Ireland election victory
Second preference votes will make clearer the number of exact seats won by all parties. / Reuters
May 7, 2022

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is on course to win the most seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly after securing 29 percent of first preference votes.

With the historic win following Thursday’s election, Sinn Fein, once regarded as the political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), will for the first time have the opportunity to nominate its leader Michelle O’Neill as the First Minister in the power-sharing local government of Northern Ireland.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) received 21.3 percent, a drop of 7 percent from their 2017 vote share.

The centrist Alliance Party and the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) also saw an increase in their votes.

The number of exact seats won by each party will be clearer when the second preference votes are counted and transfers are totaled.

The DUP, which acted as a de-facto coalition partner of the first Tory government under Boris Johnson and offered him endless support during Brexit, is now the second party in Belfast for the first time in history.

READ MORE:UK PM Johnson loses control of traditional strongholds in local elections

Irish unity

Due to the special legislation under the 1998 Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, nationalists or unionists cannot form a government if the other party does not nominate a first minister and deputy first minister.

The DUP, therefore, will need to nominate its leader as the deputy first minister in order to form such a government.

However, the previous devolved government had collapsed when the DUP leader and then-First Minister Jeffrey Donaldson resigned upon demands to alter the Northern Ireland Protocol, which aligns the country with the EU.

The unionists and the central UK government have insisted on changes to the protocol to abolish the customs barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Sinn Fein is a nationalist party that defends the unity of Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The Good Friday Agreement allows for referenda on unity on both sides of the border under the right conditions.

Sinn Fein leaders have previously said preparations for such votes must start soon and the party included plans for such an exercise in its manifesto.

READ MORE:UK votes in local elections with historic N Ireland result predicted

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us