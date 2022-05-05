At least three people have been killed in a stabbing attack in the central Israeli city of Elad as the Jewish state marked its independence day.

The Magen David Adom emergency response service said two others were in a serious condition after Thursday's incident.

Two others suffered moderate or light injuries, according to the MDA, which is Israel's version of the Red Cross.

An initial statement from police gave no indication on the circumstances of the attack or identity of the perpetrators.

Elad's mayor, speaking on television, called on residents to stay indoors while security forces were still operating.

The majority of Elad's residents are members of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, known as Haredim.

There have been a spate of street attacks in Israel in recent weeks.

