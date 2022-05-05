WORLD
Ukraine launches crowdfunding platform to defeat Russia
"Only together we have the potential to stop the war and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.
The Ukrainian leader calls on ordinary people around the world to help Kiev. / AFP
May 5, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has launched a global crowdfunding platform to help Kiev secure victory against Moscow and rebuild the country's infrastructure.

"In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, to save our civilians and to rebuild Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in English in a video on his Twitter page, launching the United24 platform.

"Every donation matters for victory."

"All funds will be transferred to the national bank of Ukraine and allocated to the relevant ministries," Zelenskyy said, indicating that his government would give an update "every 24 hours" about how the money was being used.

The Ukrainian leader called on ordinary people around the world to help Kiev defeat Moscow.

"Only together we have the potential to stop the war and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed."

He said Ukraine will "always remember" their contributions.

'Aid for Ukraine'

It is not the first such fundraising effort launched by the Ukrainian government.

In mid-March, it launched an "Aid for Ukraine" website, found at donate.thedigital.gov.ua, in partnership with crypto-firms FTX and Everstake with all donations funnelled to Ukraine's central bank.

Offering donors the chance to give in 10 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, ether, tether and dogecoin, the campaign was an immediate hit with its official website tweeting on March 19: "Over $60M contributed, with $10M donated in a few days!"

Nine weeks into Russia's attack, Ukrainian cities have suffered vast destruction.

Kiev has received Western military aid, but its army remains far smaller than Russia's.

Zelenskyy, 44, has addressed parliaments around the world on an almost daily basis, appealing for support amid Moscow's attack.

