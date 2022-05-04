WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistani worker shot in Greece's Athens in suspected hate crime
Anti-racism group Keerfa said Ali Riaz, 26, had been repeatedly fired at by a taxi driver in central Athens when he and other Muslims were returning from prayers to mark the end of Ramadan.
Pakistani worker shot in Greece's Athens in suspected hate crime
The incident comes ahead of a June 15 appeals trial involving dozens of members of the controversial Golden Dawn group. / AP Archive
May 4, 2022

A Pakistani worker has been shot in the head in Greece in a suspected hate crime ahead of a key appeals trial involving the notorious neo-Nazi group Golden Dawn.

Anti-racism group Keerfa said on Wednesday Ali Riaz, 26, had been repeatedly fired at by a passing taxi driver in central Athens as he and other Muslims were returning from prayers to mark the end of Ramadan.

Doctors later removed a pellet from his left temple, the group said.

"I did not see his face...but he was white," Riaz told state TV ERT.

The incident that took place on Monday comes ahead of an appeals trial on June 15 involving dozens of members of the Golden Dawn group, formerly Greece's third most popular party.

READ MORE:Pushbacks of refugees in Europe becoming normalised: UN

Golden Dawn: A controversial group 

In a ruling in October 2020, Golden Dawn leader Nikos Michaloliakos and nearly 60 other members were found guilty of participation in a criminal organisation.

Crimes attributed to the group included the murder of a Greek anti-racism rapper and the serious beating of an Egyptian fisherman.

Of the 57 people convicted in 2020, 40 were jailed and 35 are still in prison.

Golden Dawn, a xenophobic and anti-Semitic organisation, existed on the fringes of Greek politics until the country's 2010 debt crisis.

It capitalised on public anger over immigration and austerity cuts, entering parliament for the first time in 2012 with a total of 18 seats.

Three years later, Golden Dawn emerged as the third most powerful political force in the country.

One of the Golden Dawn cadres jailed in 2020 is former party spokesperson, Ilias Kasidiaris. He has formed a new nationalist party that polls at under two percent.

READ MORE:Marchers in Greece protest migrant pushbacks, border violence

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us