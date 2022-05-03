WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Shabab attacks African Union base in Somalia
The terrorist group, which has been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia's fragile central government for more than a decade, claimed responsibility for the assault.
Al Shabab attacks African Union base in Somalia
The pre-dawn raid targeted a camp housing Burundian troops near Ceel Baraf village about 160 kilometres northeast of the capital Mogadishu. (FILE PHOTO) / Reuters Archive
May 3, 2022

Heavily armed Al Shabab militants have attacked a military base in Somalia where African Union peacekeepers are stationed, causing casualties, a local military commander and witnesses said.

Tuesday's pre-dawn raid targeted a camp housing Burundian troops near Ceel Baraf village about 160 kilometres northeast of the capital Mogadishu, the sources said.

"The terrorists attacked the Burundian army base outside Ceel Baraf early this morning, there was heavy fighting and casualties inflicted on both sides, but we don't have more details about this incident so far," local military commander Mohamed Ali told AFP news agency by phone.

"They launched the attack with a car bomb blast before a heavy exchange of gunfire broke out," he added.

Al Shabab, which has been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia's fragile central government for more than a decade, issued a statement claiming responsibility for the assault.

There was no immediate comment from the African Union's mission in Somalia (ATMIS). 

READ MORE:Terror attack in restaurant kills six in Somalia

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us