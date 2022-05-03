WORLD
US, Armenia sign deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Accord between Yerevan and Washington aims to pave the way for Armenia to diversify its energy supplies.
Accord between Yerevan and Washington aims to pave the way for Armenia to diversify its energy supplies. / AP
May 3, 2022

The US and Armenia have launched a bilateral strategic dialogue with Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledging a "further strengthening" of diplomatic ties.

Blinken hosted Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at the State Department on Monday for a meeting in which the two nations signed an agreement on civil nuclear cooperation, which the State Department said "improves our cooperation on energy security and strengthens our diplomatic and economic relationship."

The department said in a separate statement that the agreement is aimed at helping Armenia diversify its energy supplies.

Blinken and Mirzoyan further "discussed Armenia’s progress in implementing democratic, rule of law, and anti-corruption reforms," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

READ MORE:Aliyev: Armenia accepts Azerbaijan's proposal

Armenia's relations with neighbours

Both diplomats also discussed the ongoing dialogue between Armenia and its neighbours, the statement said.

"Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for the flexibility Armenia has shown and encouraged further direct talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, underscoring the US commitment to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find sustainable peace and prosperity, including in our capacity as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair," he added.

Armenia and Türkiye are set to hold the next round of ministerial-level normalisation talks on May 3.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Armenia hold first meeting in years to normalise ties

SOURCE:AA
