BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Audi, Porsche decide to join Formula One
Earlier, there had been speculation that Audi and Porsche were in negotiation over partnerships to enter the highest class of international motor racing.
Audi, Porsche decide to join Formula One
The decision comes as Volkswagen prepares for a possible listing of Porsche AG planned for the fourth quarter of this year. / AP
May 2, 2022

Volkswagen's premium brands Audi and Porsche have decided to join Formula One, Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said.

Diess, speaking on YouTube on Monday, said that Porsche's preparations were a little more concrete.

The German carmaker, which has not previously been involved with Formula One but has worked with Red Bull in the world rally championship, did not announce how it planned on entering the sport.

Audi is ready to offer around 500 million euros ($556.30 million) for British luxury sports carmaker McLaren as a means to enter, a source told Reuters in March.

Porsche intends to establish a long-term partnership with racing team Red Bull starting in several years' time.

READ MORE: Hamilton: There is still time to turn F1 season around

The decision comes as Volkswagen prepares for a possible listing of Porsche AG planned for the fourth quarter of this year.

Sources have said the entry into Formula One racing would only be likely to happen in a few years' time.

There has been speculation for several months that the two brands were in negotiation over partnerships to enter the highest class of international motor racing.

READ MORE:Hamilton extends contract with 'incredible' Mercedes until 2023

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us