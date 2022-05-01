WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rockets hit northern Iraq's oil refinery, cause 'minor damage'
Six rockets land near an oil refinery in northern Iraq's Erbil city, anti-terrorism authorities in KRG region say, adding they were launched from Nineveh province.
Rockets hit northern Iraq's oil refinery, cause 'minor damage'
Rockets hit the Khabat district of Erbil, the capital of northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government, officials say. / TRTWorld
May 1, 2022

Six rockets have landed in northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), local counter-terrorism forces said, with "minor damage" reported at a key oil refinery, according to a separate security source.

"Six rockets fell near the Zab river in the Khabat district," KRG’s anti-terror unit said in a statement late on Sunday, without specifying the target of the attack.

The attack caused no casualties or damage, the statement said.

But two sources speaking on condition of anonymity said that two rockets hit part of the Kawergosk refinery northwest of the KRG's capital Erbil, causing "minor material damage".

A fire broke out at the site but was "quickly contained", one of the sources said.

The rocket attack was not immediately claimed.

Iraqi security forces said in a statement a missile attack targeted an oil refinery, causing a fire in one of its main tanks that was later brought under control.

A missile also landed in the outer fence of the refinery without causing any casualties, the statement added.

READ MORE:Iraq 'building wall' bordering Syria to keep Daesh fighters away

Projectiles fired from Nineveh

The counter-terrorism forces said the rockets were fired from the town of Bartella in neighbouring Nineveh province.

Nineveh falls under the administration of the federal government in Baghdad. Its capital Mosul was once the stronghold of the Daesh terror group before it was retaken by pro-government forces in 2017.

In early April, three rockets landed at Kawergosk, with no casualties or material damage reported.

The April rocket fire came less than a month after Iran's Revolutionary Guards –– the Islamic republic's ideological army –– claimed ballistic missile fire on Erbil that it said targeted an Israeli "strategic centre".

KRG authorities have insisted Israel has no sites in or near Erbil.

READ MORE:Iran’s strike on Erbil smacks of desperation

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us