Six rockets have landed in northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), local counter-terrorism forces said, with "minor damage" reported at a key oil refinery, according to a separate security source.

"Six rockets fell near the Zab river in the Khabat district," KRG’s anti-terror unit said in a statement late on Sunday, without specifying the target of the attack.

The attack caused no casualties or damage, the statement said.

But two sources speaking on condition of anonymity said that two rockets hit part of the Kawergosk refinery northwest of the KRG's capital Erbil, causing "minor material damage".

A fire broke out at the site but was "quickly contained", one of the sources said.

The rocket attack was not immediately claimed.

Iraqi security forces said in a statement a missile attack targeted an oil refinery, causing a fire in one of its main tanks that was later brought under control.

A missile also landed in the outer fence of the refinery without causing any casualties, the statement added.

Projectiles fired from Nineveh

The counter-terrorism forces said the rockets were fired from the town of Bartella in neighbouring Nineveh province.

Nineveh falls under the administration of the federal government in Baghdad. Its capital Mosul was once the stronghold of the Daesh terror group before it was retaken by pro-government forces in 2017.

In early April, three rockets landed at Kawergosk, with no casualties or material damage reported.

The April rocket fire came less than a month after Iran's Revolutionary Guards –– the Islamic republic's ideological army –– claimed ballistic missile fire on Erbil that it said targeted an Israeli "strategic centre".

KRG authorities have insisted Israel has no sites in or near Erbil.

