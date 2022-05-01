TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan promises welfare, employment in Labour Day message
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says protecting the social and economic rights of his people remains a top priority, highlighting the government's fifty percent minimum wage hike to support workers in Türkiye.
Erdogan promises welfare, employment in Labour Day message
Earlier on Sunday, Erdogan also felicitated the nation in his message for Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. / AA
May 1, 2022

Türkiye remains steadfast in its commitment to enhance welfare and provide employment opportunities to each and every citizen, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in his Labour Day message.

The president said on Sunday that the government implemented several measures to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on workers, stressing that protecting social and economic rights of Turkish people remains a top priority.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all our workers who have always been with us in the process of building a great and strong Türkiye,” Erdogan said.

The government’s decision to raise the minimum wage by 50 percent, the highest increase in the past 50 years, is an indicator of its determination to help and support workers in Türkiye, he added.

“We will continue to stand by all our citizens, especially our workers, as we have done so far.”

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye, Saudi Arabia committed to enhancing ties

Erdogan felicitates nation on Eid al Fitr

Earlier on Sunday, Erdogan also felicitated the nation in his message for Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

"I ask each and every member of our nation to turn this Eid al Fitr into a 'great feast of brotherhood' during which 85 million embrace each other, regardless of their origin or belief," Erdogan said in his video message.

He wished that the occasion becomes a means of peace, tranquility and well-being for Türkiye, the Turkish nation, the Islamic world and all humanity.

"On the occasion of the Eid, let's not forget to visit orphans, children of martyrs, as well as our mothers, fathers, relatives ... let's not forget the sick, the needy, the elderly, and the oppressed who took refuge in our country, with whom we share the same homeland," Erdogan added.

He thanked the security forces who are on duty “for our homeland’s protection,” and remembered the country’s "august martyrs" with grace and "gallant veterans" with gratitude.

Türkiye will start celebrating the three-day religious holiday on Monday.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye ready to provide support to UN efforts in Ukraine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us