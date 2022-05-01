WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudanese people protest against military rule in anniversary
Demonstrators marched across Sudanese cities to mark the deadly sit-in protests during the military takeover of the government where over 60 people were killed in the capital Khartoum in 2019.
Sudanese people protest against military rule in anniversary
Sudanese demonstrators gathered in capital Khartoum chanting against military rule and killings at peaceful 2019 protests. / AA
May 1, 2022

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators have staged rallies to mark the third anniversary of a deadly sit-in dispersal, in which dozens of protesters were killed.

More than 60 protesters were killed when security forces violently dispersed a protest camp outside the army headquarters in the capital Khartoum on June 29, 2019. 

The day coincided with the 29th day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Opposition groups, however, say more than 128 people were killed in the dispersal.

Protesters marched in the capital Khartoum and several other cities on Saturday, including Bahri and Omdurman amid chants against the military, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter on the ground.

“No to military rule,” and “Full civilian state” were among banners waved by protesters during the rallies.

READ MORE:UN 'appalled' as death toll in Sudan's Darfur climbs to 213

'Military coup'

Saturday’s protests were called by the popular resistance committees, which spearhead the current wave of protests against the military.

Ahead of the protests, the Sudanese authorities ordered a ban on all gatherings in central Khartoum.

Sudan has been in turmoil since October 25, 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency, a move decried by political forces as a “military coup”.

Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

READ MORE:Aid group: New deaths in Sudan's Darfur take toll to 180

SOURCE:AA
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us