WORLD
3 MIN READ
Second bombing in two days rock Afghan capital ahead of Eid al Fitr holiday
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack as the country prepares to mark Eid al Fitr on Sunday under Taliban rule for the first time in more than 20 years
Second bombing in two days rock Afghan capital ahead of Eid al Fitr holiday
Security concerns have risen across Afghanistan as the country prepares to mark Eid al Fitr on Sunday under Taliban rule for the first time in more than 20 years. / Reuters
April 30, 2022

A bomb blast in a passenger van in Kabul has killed at least one person, in the second explosion in the Afghan capital in two days, as security concerns rise on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr.

"One woman was killed and three more injured," Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul's commander, said on Saturday.

One witness to the passenger van blast, Ali Maisam, 19, who was waiting outside a nearby bakery at the time, said he saw a number of bodies.

"I saw people coming out of the minibus with bloody and burnt faces... I saw that four bodies were taken out and a woman was among the dead,” he said.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack, Reuters news agency cites the terror group's Telegram account.

A day earlier, an explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque amid a spate of mosque attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

READ MORE: Blasts cause blackouts in Afghanistan ahead of Eid, millions affected

Security concerns

Security concerns have risen across Afghanistan as the country prepares to mark Eid al Fitr on Sunday under Taliban rule for the first time in more than 20 years, after the group was removed from power following a US invasion in 2001.

The Taliban retook power last August after foreign forces pulled out of the country.

Taliban authorities announced on Saturday that Eid would be marked the following day, leading to raucous rounds of celebratory gunfire in the streets of Kabul late on Saturday night.

The authorities also moved to assuage people's fears over security ahead of Eid.

"We ensure our countrymen we will ensure security during Eid," spokesman for Afghan interior ministry Abdul Nafee Takor said.

READ MORE: Deadly blasts rock school in Kabul's Shia Hazara neighbourhood

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us