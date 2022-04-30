WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tornado rips through US state of Kansas
In some neighbourhoods, homes were completely blown away by the twister that also injured three people, with one in serious condition.
Tornado rips through US state of Kansas
When it comes to tornadoes, the US is saddled with meteorological exceptionalism compared to the rest of the world, and by a significant margin. / AP
April 30, 2022

A tornado that barrelled through parts of Kansas has damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power.

Officials said on Saturday that the twister moved though parts of southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday evening. 

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said during a news conference that 50 to 100 buildings were damaged in Sedgwick County, though it was not immediately known how many buildings were damaged in Andover.

Officials said only a few injuries had been reported. In Sedgwick County, three people were injured, including one woman who suffered serious injuries.

Crews have already finished a secondary search of homes in Andover. There are homes knocked completely off their foundations and entire neighbourhoods wiped out, but no serious injuries, Russell said.

Field crews from the National Weather Service worked Saturday to determine the extent and strength of the twister, said meteorologist Kevin Darmofal at the Wichita office.

READ MORE: Deadly tornado sweeps through central US state of Iowa

State of Disaster Emergency

City Hall also sustained damage, which hampered “some of our efforts,” Russell said. 

Other buildings reportedly damaged included the Dr. Jim Farha Andover YMCA and Prairie Creek Elementary School.

Governor Laura Kelly declared a State of Disaster Emergency for the hardest hit areas. 

The declaration makes state resources available to help local jurisdictions with response and recovery efforts in areas impacted statewide.

In addition to the tornadoes, large hail was reported in several towns across the Plains. Hail the size of softballs was spotted near Holbrook, Nebraska, and Enterprise, Kansas, according to the National Weather Service and storm spotters.

READ MORE:Why is the US the tornado capital of the world?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us