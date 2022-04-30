TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Top Turkish diplomat visits Venezuela to boost ties
Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu met top Venezuelan officials to deepen bilateral business ties including migration and agriculture.
Top Turkish diplomat visits Venezuela to boost ties
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela on April 29, 2022. / AA
April 30, 2022

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has called on Turkish businesses to make investments in the South American country of Venezuela.

Speaking at the opening session of the third meeting of the Venezuela-Türkiye Joint Cooperation Commission, Cavusoglu said that he evaluated the trade relations between the two countries with the Venezuelan Vice-President Tareck el Aissami.

He said that they discussed a wide range of relations during the meeting in presence of the ministers of tourism, health, education, and fisheries.

"Our friends are making great efforts to make these meetings and mechanisms successful," he added.

Stating that they continue to work in line with the opinions received from experts on issues such as transportation, tourism, development, agriculture, migration, and security, the top Turkish diplomat said that they have completed negotiations on agreements in the fields of industry, tourism, fisheries, youth, and sports.

“The increase in our trade has increased our hopes for the future. We encourage Turkish businesspeople to invest in Venezuela,” he said.

Aissami thanked Cavusoglu for his visit.

“We make productive, prosperous, mutual investments for our peoples,” he said.

“Türkiye struggles to protect and defend world peace. It encourages us to work together in building a more just world,” said the Venezuelan vice president.

Maduro to visit Türkiye

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attended the closing session with Foreign Minister Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu said that the two countries signed seven agreements and aim to reach a $1.5 billion trade volume.

He also noted that Ankara is against unilateral sanctions that were imposed by the US against Caracas.

Maduro, during his speech to the media, noted that Türkiye has always backed Venezuela, even in the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that he will visit Türkiye to deepen relations and sign the agreements that were postponed.

He also said that he is a fan of Turkish soap operas and will visit filming studios.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us