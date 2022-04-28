WORLD
3 MIN READ
US left behind '$7B of military equipment' in Afghanistan
Pentagon does not plan to conduct any operations to "retrieve or destroy" the equipment, according to a congressionally mandated report reviewed by CNN broadcaster.
US left behind '$7B of military equipment' in Afghanistan
Some $923.3 million worth of aircraft equipment was left behind in Afghanistan, including 78 aircraft bought for the Ghani-led government, which fell to the Taliban. / Reuters Archive
April 28, 2022

Roughly $7 billion worth of military equipment transferred to the deposed Afghan government was left behind during the US' chaotic withdrawal from the country in August, according to a report.

The Pentagon does not plan to conduct any operations to "retrieve or destroy” the equipment, according to a congressionally mandated report reviewed by CNN that was dated March 2022.

"The $7.12 billion figure cited in the Department's recent report to Congress corresponds to ANDSF equipment and not US military equipment used by our forces," Army Major Rob Lodewick, a Defense Department spokesperson, told CNN. He was referring to the former government's military forces.

"Nearly all equipment used by US military forces in Afghanistan was either retrograded or destroyed prior to our withdrawal and is not part of the $7.12 billion figure cited in the report," he added.

READ MORE:Biden doesn’t get to use our money as ‘aid’

Arms to Ukraine

According to the report, five Soviet-era Mi-17 helicopters that were in Afghanistan were transferred to Ukraine. They had been in the eastern European country for repairs prior to the US' 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Other equipment originally destined for Afghanistan has also been sent to Ukraine, including 37,000 122mm howitzer artillery rounds, 15 million rounds of Ball rifle ammunition, over 99,000 40mm high-explosive/fragmentation grenade cartridges, and about 119,000 82mm high-explosive mortar round, according to the report.

Some $923.3 million worth of aircraft equipment was left behind in Afghanistan, including 78 aircraft bought for the internationally recognised Afghan government that fell to the Taliban. 

They were at Kabul's international airport and were "rendered inoperable" before US forces departed.

Some 9,524 air-to-ground munitions, most of which were not precision weapons, were also abandoned.

READ MORE:‘What is our fault?’: Afghans wonder why they should pay for 9/11 victims

SOURCE:AA
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us