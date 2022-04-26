WORLD
3 MIN READ
French court overturns government's decision to close Al Farouk Mosque
French Interior Ministry's local office closed the mosque in Pessac district near the city of Bordeaux for six months on March 14.
French court overturns government's decision to close Al Farouk Mosque
The mosque's lawyer says the mosque is an open and peaceful place of worship, whose members mobilised to defend successfully by gathering in front of the courts during both hearings. / AA
April 26, 2022

France's highest administrative court has dismissed an appeal from the French Interior Ministry that aimed to close a mosque in the southwestern town of Pessac for six months.

The Conseil d'Etat rejected on Tuesday the appeal, deeming the closure "a serious and patently illegal violation of the freedom of worship".

The local interior ministry's office first closed the mosque for six months on March 14 on the grounds that "it promoted radical Islam, incited hatred and justified terrorism".

A local administrative court suspended the closure 10 days later, a decision the government appealed.

It is the first time the court has not upheld a government's decision to close a mosque on the basis of a "white memo", a document composed by French intelligence services, bending the latest trend of mosques' being closed by authorities using an array of powers that rights groups and lawyers say infringe on democratic freedoms.

Among the initial accusations against the Pessac mosque was the sharing of pro-Palestinian views on social media, which the government said were "anti-Semitic", or messages of support to personalities and organisations "promoting a radical Islam".

READ MORE:France shuts down another mosque for allegedly defending 'radical Islam’

'Cooling down sign'

But the mosque's lawyer, Sefen Guez Guez, said nothing in the case established a link between the mosque's activities and inciting terrorism.

He said the Pessac mosque was an open and peaceful place of worship, whose members mobilised to defend successfully by gathering in front of the courts during both hearings.

"That decision sets a legal precedent which will slow down the successive mosque closures we've seen these past few months, Guez Guez said.

"We hope it is a cooling down sign."

The Interior Ministry said it duly noted the decision and declined to comment further.

READ MORE:French government looks for ways to close down more mosques

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us