Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged an Istanbul meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call with the Russian leader.

During the call on Tuesday, Erdogan stressed the importance of ensuring a ceasefire, operating humanitarian corridors, and safely carrying out evacuations, a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

He also reiterated Türkiye's willingness to "elevate the Istanbul process" and host a meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

The meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian presidents is "an important threshold for negotiations" between the two countries, Erdogan added.

Continuing the positive momentum achieved in last month’s Istanbul talks towards peace between Moscow and Kiev would benefit all sides, Erdogan said, according to the statement.

Istanbul talks

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on March 29 were seen as a breakthrough in the push to halt the hostilities that began on February 24.

After the meeting, a Ukrainian negotiator said Kiev wants Türkiye among the countries that will be guarantors in any deal with Moscow.

Türkiye this March also brought together the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in its southern resort city of Antalya.

It was the first meeting of senior government officials from the two sides since the start of the war, now over two months old.

