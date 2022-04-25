TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish court announces verdict on Gezi Parki case
Eight of the 17 defendants including Osman Kavala were sentenced to different prison terms for aiming to overthrow the elected government of Türkiye.
The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants to 18 years in prison each for aiding the attempt. / AFP
April 25, 2022

A Turkish Court has announced the verdict on Gezi Parki case in which 17 people including Osman Kavala stood on trial.

Kavala was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for aiming to overthrow the elected government of Türkiye. 

The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants to 18 years in prison each for aiding the attempt.

It ordered that those convicted, who were not in custody, be immediately arrested.

Kavala was arrested over criminal charges related to the 2013 Gezi protests in November 2017.

READ MORE: Türkiye rebuffs US call to release Osman Kavala

SOURCE:TRT World
