Israel launches strikes at southern Lebanon 'in response' to rocket fire
The move comes after the Israeli army announced that a projectile fired from Lebanon landed in an open area near the town of Shlomi without causing damage.
Recent weeks have seen a string of lethal arrest raids by Israel in the occupied West Bank as well as clashes in a key Jerusalem holy site. / Reuters
April 25, 2022

Israeli tanks have fired into southern Lebanon in response to a rocket fired from the country, the Israeli military has said.

Monday's incident along Israel's northern border comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. 

Recent weeks have seen a string of deadly attacks inside Israel, lethal arrest raids by Israel in the occupied West Bank as well as clashes in a key Jerusalem holy site.

It has been the worst violence to shake the region since an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza last year.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the rocket landed in an open area in northern Israel early Monday, causing no damage or injuries. 

Shortly after, the military said it struck “the sources of the projectile launched and an infrastructure target in southern Lebanon.” It said “routine activity” in northern Israel was continuing and there were no special precautions being asked of civilians in the area.

No claim responsibility

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire, but Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav.

He said Israel's response was meant “to make clear to all who are on the other side, whether it is Palestinian factions, Hamas, the government of Lebanon or Hezbollah that we won’t allow Israeli sovereignty to be violated,” he said.

Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah group are bitter enemies that fought an inconclusive monthlong war in 2006. 

The border area has remained tense but mostly quiet since then.

SOURCE:AP
