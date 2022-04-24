European leaders have been quick to congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has often sparred with Macron over Brexit and other issues, on Sunday swiftly congratulated the re-elected president.

Calling France “one of our closest and most important allies,” Johnson said he looked forward to “continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.”

Italian Premier Mario Draghi said that Macron’s victory “is splendid news for all of Europe.”

He said “France and Italy are working side by side, along with the other European partners, to construct a stronger, more cohesive, more just European Union, capable of being a protagonist in the greatest challenges of our times, starting with the war in Ukraine.”

The European Union's two most senior officials on Sunday are among the leaders who congratulated the French leader.

"We can count on France for five more years," European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

"I am delighted to be able to continue our excellent cooperation," tweeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Macron's victory sent a strong vote of confidence in Europe.

"Your voters have sent a strong vote of confidence in Europe today. I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation," Scholz wrote on Twitter.

Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa says that, by voting for Emmanuel Macron, “French people have demonstrated once again their commitment to the European project.”

Costa, a socialist who was re-elected earlier this year in a landslide victory, wrote on Sunday in a tweet that he was enthusiastic about working together with the centrist politician during the next four years.

The Portuguese prime minister made a case for voting to elect Macron in an open letter also signed by his Spanish and German counterparts, Pedro Sánchez and Olaf Scholz.

