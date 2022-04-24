BIZTECH
Jack Dorsey drops CEO title adopts 'Block Head'
Block Inc says its co-founder Jack Dorsey is changing his role from CEO, president and chairperson to “Block Head and Chairperson,” effective immediately.
Jack Dorsey also co-founded Twitter and was its CEO until stepping down in November 2021. / AP
April 24, 2022

Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a new title: Block Head.

A regulatory disclosure on Friday from digital payments company Block Inc says that its co-founder Dorsey is changing his role from Block's CEO, president and chairperson to “Block Head and Chairperson," effective immediately.

It's a semantic change only and there “will be no changes in Mr Dorsey’s roles and responsibilities,” the filing said.

Dorsey co-founded the payments business Square in 2009. It was renamed Block in December 2021 to reflect its growth to encompass the Tidal music streaming service, Cash App and TBD54566975, a financial services platform primarily focused on Bitcoin.

Dorsey also co-founded Twitter and was its CEO until stepping down in November of 2021. 

Twitter has said he will remain on its board until May.

Dorsey's title change resembles a Tesla filing last year in which CEO Elon Musk added “Technoking of Tesla” to his official role at the electric car maker. 

The two know each other — Musk is now offering to buy Twitter for more than $43 billion.

