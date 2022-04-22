WORLD
3 MIN READ
US military building 'training camp' in Taiwan
American soldiers reportedly will train Taiwanese soldiers in the facility in Hsinchu County for tanks to be delivered by Washington.
US military building 'training camp' in Taiwan
The Biden administration has sent several delegations to the island nation and continues to sell arms to Taiwan. / AA
April 22, 2022

After the deployment of US soldiers in Taiwan was confirmed last year by President Tsai Ing-wen, new reports have suggested American troops are setting up a “training ground” on the self-ruled island.

According to the daily Taiwan News, the US soldiers have “started setting up a training ground in northwestern Taiwan's Hsinchu County, while 84 Taiwanese soldiers are to be sent to the US to undergo tank training next year.”

Taiwanese troops are also reportedly getting lessons from US soldiers on how to operate the M1A2T Abrams tank, said local media.

US military instructors have reached the island nation to train Taiwanese soldiers in maintenance, training, fortifications, simulator purchasing, and other projects including code development, it said.

Last October, Tsai confirmed for the first time the presence of the US military on the island.

She had said the troops were meant for “training purposes,” but gave no numbers.

It was in November 2020 that Taipei announced the arrival of US Marines to train Taiwanese soldiers for a "brief training period."

READ MORE: Taiwan TV station apologises after false reports of Chinese attacks

Exclusive training exercise

Exchanges between Washington and Taipei have increased since the Trump administration, while the Biden administration has sent several delegations to the island nation and continues to sell arms to Taiwan, triggering sharp reactions from Beijing, which considers Taiwan its “breakaway province.”

Taipei has insisted on independence since 1949.

Chinese-US relations are guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, a 1979 law, regulated by what is known as the Three Communiques, under which Washington will abide by the so-called “One China” policy, with Taiwan part of mainland China.

An official at Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said the US and Taiwanese militaries are holding an exclusive training exercise after a photo surfaced showing a Taiwanese officer in a Taiwan Army uniform taking part in training for the M1A2T tank.

Taiwan will receive two of its 108 third-generation American battle tanks in June, while 38 tanks are expected to be delivered in 2024.

READ MORE:Taiwan: Beijing's military threats to only increase support for Taipei

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us