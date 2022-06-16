Shifting Sands in the Americas | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Boycotts and a public outcry over the Biden administration’s decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas, amid growing signs of the United States’ waning influence and regional decline. Guests: Earl Anthony Wayne, Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Jorge Heine, Former Chilean Ambassador to China Sheila Xiao, Coordinator of the 2022 People’s Summit for Democracy