Justin Trudeau - the West's Putin? Uses Emergency Powers on Freedom Convoy

The Freedom Convoy is over, they lost. Justin Trudeau implemented the Emergencies Act and forced then out of the city. But not without 191 arrests, police dragging truckers form their vehicles, video showing mounted police trampling over at least one woman. Some say this abrupt end to the protests an assault on democracy, what do you think? Former Minister of Public Safety, Stockwell Day, says the whole situation got completely out of control! Reporter David Craig says politics has entered the rule of law, but Steve Hewitt thinks Trudeau is not quite a threat to democracy, and Isaiah Bullard, a US truck driver believes the truckers just wanted a dialogue with the PM