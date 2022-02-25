Brent crude passes $100 per barrel mark first time since 2014 after Russian offensive

Russia has started an assault on Ukraine by air, land and sea. Russian cruise missiles and artillery hit targets across the country Thursday morning. We took a look at how the markets around the world are reacting to this Russian offensive. Osama Rizvi is an energy analyst at Primary Vision and joins us from Lahore. #RussiaUkraine #WarEconomy #OilPrices