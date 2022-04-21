WORLD
2 MIN READ
US citizen sentenced to death in China for murder of girlfriend
Shadeed Abdulmateen was found guilty of a "premeditated revenge killing" of his girlfriend in June 2021 after disagreements over their relationship.
US citizen sentenced to death in China for murder of girlfriend
Human rights advocates say China executes more prisoners every year than any other country, but executions of Westerners are rare. / AP Archive
April 21, 2022

A Chinese court has sentenced US citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death over the intentional homicide of his girlfriend.

The court found that Shadeed had stabbed the 21-year-old woman in her face and neck multiple times last year when they met to talk after disagreements over their relationship, the court said on Thursday.

"Shadeed premeditated a revenge killing, stabbing and cutting Chen's face and neck multiple times, causing Chen's death," said the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court.

He was found guilty of intentional homicide.

The US Embassy did not immediately reply to a request for comment. 

READ MORE: The world’s top 5 executioners

Rare execution

Shadeed and the woman surnamed Chen started dating after they met in 2019 but she subsequently wanted to break up, according to the court.

"From mid to late May 2021, Chen proposed breaking up many times, but Shadeed did not agree and made verbal threats to her," the court said.

The two met in June 2021 near a bus stop in Ningbo, where Shadeed turned up with a folding knife and stabbed her, the court notice said.

Human rights advocates say China executes more prisoners every year than any other country, but executions of Westerners are rare.

The most recent case involving the holder of a passport from a Western country is believed to be that of Akmal Shaikh, a British citizen who was executed in 2009 for heroin trafficking, according to state news agency Xinhua.

READ MORE: Death penalty for Canadian escalates China-Canada tensions

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us