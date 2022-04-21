China supports talks to resolve international disputes, but opposes the use of unilateral sanctions, President Xi Jinping has said.

China is “committed to respecting the...territorial integrity of all countries”, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as telling an international forum in the southern island province of Hainan on Thursday.

He also stressed that China upholds non-interference in internal affairs of nations, and respects the “independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries“.

“We stay committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises, reject double standards, and oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

Xi did not directly mention the West's punitive actions against Russia for its military campaign in Ukraine. The televised address marked China’s latest attempt to describe an approach to Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

China has repeatedly criticised Western sanctions, including those against Russia, but it has also been careful not to provide assistance to Moscow that could lead to sanctions being imposed on Beijing.

'Principle of indivisibility'

Delivering the speech to the annual Boao Forum for Asia gathering, Xi warned that economic "de-coupling" and pressure tactics such as severing supply chains would not work.

"China would like to put forward a global security initiative" that upholds "the principle of indivisibility of security," Xi said.

"We should uphold the principle of indivisibility of security, build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the building of national security on the basis of insecurity in other countries."

Russia has insisted that Western governments respect a 1999 agreement based on the principle of "indivisible security" that no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others.

China and Russia have grown increasingly close, and China has refused to condemn Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". China has blamed the Ukraine crisis on NATO's eastward expansion.

Xi said efforts are needed to stabilise global supply chains, but also said China's economy is resilient and that its long-term trend had not changed.

China's economy is facing headwinds from the impact of its aggressive efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19, especially in its economic hub of Shanghai. Xi did not mention China's Covid crisis during the speech.

