Zelenskyy’s former spokesperson calls for more Western support while fleeing Russian advance on Kiev

Russia's attack on Ukraine was predicted, but not prevented. The West warned for months that Russia was building up a massive force near Ukrainian territory, and for weeks, the Kremlin denied it had any plans to cross the border. But this week Moscow launched a military offensive on a scale not seen in Europe in decades. Many have been left wondering, how was it possible for Western powers to know so much and yet not be able to stop it from happening? And now that war is under way, is the international community doing enough to help Ukraine? We speak to President Zelenskyy’s former spokesperson from her car as she leaves the capital, and she pleads for the West to take stronger action. Guests: Iuliia Mendel Former Spokesperson of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ronald Suny Professor of Political Science and Russian History Richard Sakwa Professor of Russian and European Politics at the University of Kent