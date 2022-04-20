Israeli jets have struck blockaded Gaza, witnesses and security sources said, hours after a rocket was reportedly fired from the Palestinian enclave into Israel.

The strikes early on Thursday, the second in 48 hours after a previous rocket strike, were concentrated on the centre of the blockaded coastal territory, they said.

The rocket caused slight damage to a home but no injuries, Israeli police said. No faction claimed responsibility for what is the second such attack in days.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank.

Dozens of Palestinian worshippers were wounded on Friday when Israeli forces stormed the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Daily illegal settler incursions into the site to celebrate the week-long Jewish Passover holiday have further inflamed the situation.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims.

Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognised by the international community.

Cavusoglu to visit Israel

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he will visit Israel on May 24 amid increasing efforts between the regional rivals to mend ties, four years after they expelled ambassadors.

Türkiye and Israel have in recent weeks been working to mend their long-strained ties, and energy has emerged as a potential area of cooperation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday told his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog that he was "very upset" by Palestinians wounded or killed in the occupied West Bank and Al Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The two countries expelled ambassadors in 2018 and have often traded barbs over the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Speaking to broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu said he will travel to Israel and Palestine with Energy Minister Fatih Donmez on May 24 and would discuss the appointment of ambassadors with his Israeli counterpart during the visit.