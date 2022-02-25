Russian incursion into Ukraine enters second day

The battle for the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, is underway as Russia's full scale attack on its neighbour enters a second day. Russian forces are trying to surround the city and say they have control of a nearby airfield. Russian President Vladimir Putin is now calling on Ukrainian troops to overthrow their own country's leadership. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 137 people have been killed so far, including civilians. The UN’s refugee agency says about 100,000 people have been displaced, with thousands fleeing to nearby European states. Sarah Morice has this report.